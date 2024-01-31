Judge Strikes Down California's Ammunition Background Check Law

In a landmark ruling, Judge Benitez has deemed California's law requiring background checks for ammunition purchases as infringing on constitutional rights. This law, which necessitates individuals to pass a background check each time they purchase bullets, has been in effect since 2019. This measure extends beyond California's robust gun control laws, which also mandate similar checks for firearm purchases. However, the judgement has raised concerns over the potential impact on citizens' Second Amendment rights.

High Rejection Rate Raises Concern

Judge Benitez highlighted that the state's automated background check system had rejected approximately 11% of applicants in the first half of 2023. This rejection rate translates to around 58,087 requests, with 322 rejections occurring daily. The concern lies in the fact that these rejections might impact individuals who require ammunition for self-defense, leading to potential infringement on their rights.

The Right to Bear Arms Under Scrutiny

The right to bear arms, as established by the Founders, is a constitutional right that should not be infringed upon. Judge Benitez pointed out that the application of the law could be excessively restrictive, thereby implying potential violations of this fundamental right. This ruling has been celebrated by the California Rifle & Pistol Association as a significant victory for firearm owners.

Counter Views and Future Proceedings

Despite the ruling, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence expressed confidence in the decision being reversed eventually. Attorney General Rob Bonta's office intends to ask the 9th Circuit for a stay to allow the law to be enforced while the state appeals. The case, which includes plaintiffs such as Olympic gold medalist Kim Rhode and the California Rifle & Pistol Association, is ongoing and its future developments are awaited with bated breath.