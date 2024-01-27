Judge Orders LAPD to Dispose of Photos from Controversial Raid on Activist's Lawyer's Home

In a significant ruling, a Los Angeles judge ordered the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to dispose of photographs taken of legal documents during an unannounced raid on the home of Dermot Givens, a lawyer representing Melina Abdullah, an activist of the Black Lives Matter movement. The raid has been deemed controversial and is under internal investigation by the LAPD, which has so far declined to provide further information, citing an ongoing criminal investigation.

Unprecedented Raid

The raid, which saw the involvement of around a dozen officers, occurred unexpectedly and without prior warning. Givens was compelled to remain outside his residence while the officers conducted the search. Upon re-entry, Givens discovered an officer photographing documents related to a lawsuit, which he had filed against the department on behalf of Melina Abdullah.

Judicial Intervention

The lawsuit alleges a breach of Abdullah's civil rights during a 2020 'swatting incident' at her home. Swatting incidents typically involve a false emergency call made to draw armed police to a location. Los Angeles Judge Rupert Byrdsong granted Givens' request for the police to destroy or return the materials and further demanded a copy of the warrant used to justify the raid.

Alleged Harassment

Givens, who has lived in his residence for over twenty years, denies knowing the individual named Tyler, reportedly the person the police were searching for. He believes the raid is part of ongoing harassment resulting from his representation of clients suing the LAPD. This incident, which marks a critical juncture in relations between the LAPD and Black Lives Matter activists, was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.