Judge Orders Depositions of Texas AG Ken Paxton and Aides in Whistleblower Case

In an unexpected development, a Travis County judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with three of his aides – Michelle Smith, Brent Webster, and Lesley French Henneke – to give depositions in a high-profile whistleblower case. Despite Paxton's earlier attempt to dodge the legal process by announcing his intention to no longer contest the facts of the case, the whistleblowers remained steadfast and continued to demand the depositions.

Unrelenting Whistleblowers and a Firm Judge

The whistleblowers, four former top deputies, had been fired after they reported Paxton to the FBI for alleged corruption and misuse of office. Their persistence paid off when the judge ruled in their favor, bringing an unexpected twist to the proceedings. This decision comes in the wake of Paxton's impeachment by the Texas House and amidst his upcoming trial on state felony security fraud charges.

Trump's Intervention and Temporary Halt

Interestingly, former President Donald Trump also stepped into the fray, calling on the justices to halt the whistleblower case. However, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily halted Paxton's scheduled testimony, delaying his first sworn statements on corruption allegations. This delay, coupled with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into corruption allegations against Paxton, only adds another layer of intrigue to the case.

Implications of the Judgment

The judge's decision to deny Paxton's attempt to decide the case without a jury has significant implications. It not only stands as a testament to the unyielding efforts of the whistleblowers but also sends a clear message about the importance of the legal process and the role of accountability in positions of power. The scheduled depositions, set to take place on February 1, will be a crucial step in shedding light on the allegations against Paxton.