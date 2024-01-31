Judge Onzlee Ware's Absence from Court Amidst Allegations: A Legal Quagmire

In a captivating twist of events, Judge Onzlee Ware of the Roanoke Circuit Court finds himself absent from the courthouse, undergoing a serious health evaluation amidst burgeoning misconduct allegations. His absence follows a damning expose by The Roanoke Times where Grace Church, mother of a convicted murderer, accuses the judge of soliciting sexual favors in exchange for legal advice.

A Mother's Fight Against a Murky System

Grace Church's son, Timothy Church, is currently serving a 40-year sentence for a murder conviction in 2019. In her quest for justice, Grace Church has taken an unexpected route, accusing Judge Ware of gross misconduct that infringes on her son's rights. She alleges that the judge offered legal counsel in return for sexual favors while her son's case was pending.

Legal Recourse and The Role of JIRC

In the state of Virginia, the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC) is the watchdog for judicial misconduct. The commission is tasked with conducting thorough investigations into such allegations. Yet, the specifics of these procedures remain enigmatic, known only to those embroiled in the system.

Judge Ware's Defense and His Potential Return

Ware's legal team, led by attorneys John Lichtenstein and Tony Anderson, have been vocal in their client's defense. They explain that specific rules and procedures govern the investigation of complaints against judges, making it impossible for Ware to comment on the allegations. They further affirmed that there is no prohibition on Ware's return to his judicial duties, and anticipate his return post-health evaluation. The defense has been keen to highlight Ware's significant contributions to public service, underscoring his importance in the court.

As the allegations hang in the balance, and Ware's health evaluation unfolds, Timothy Church's civil case remains pending. With no hearings scheduled, and Roanoke judges recusing themselves, Judge Richard Moore will now helm the case. The Roanoke community and indeed, the nation, wait with bated breath for the resolution of this legal maelstrom.