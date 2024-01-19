Judge Frances Gull Ascends to Superior Court Chief Judge Amid Delphi Murders Trial

Judge Frances Gull, fresh from her appointment as the special judge for the Delphi murders trial, has now ascended to the helm of Allen County's judicial system as the Superior Court Chief Judge. Her two-year tenure began on January 1, 2024, marking a new era of leadership for Indiana's judicial landscape.

Gull's New Role

As the Chief Judge, Gull assumes a multifaceted role encompassing leadership and administrative duties. This includes presiding over Board of Judges' meetings, stewarding the Court's annual budget, and serving as Allen County's representative on the Judicial Conference of Indiana Board of Directors. She steps into the shoes of Judge Jennifer L. DeGroote, whose term began in 2022.

A Commitment to Addressing Challenges

Acknowledging the pressing issues faced by the courts in Indiana, Judge Gull brings a commitment to innovation and compassion to her new role. She is keenly aware of the heavy caseloads, and the urgent need to address issues such as substance abuse and crime. Her approach marries a deep respect for the law with a recognition of the need for innovative solutions to these complex problems.

In the high-profile Delphi murders case, Richard Allen, the accused, has lodged a request with the Indiana Supreme Court. He seeks to reinstate his original defense lawyers and to have Judge Gull removed from his trial, citing allegations of bias and 'gross negligence' leading to a leak of evidence from his lawyers' office. The Supreme Court, which is set to livestream the oral arguments on January 18th, has yet to make a decision on this matter.