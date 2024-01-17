Judge Dismisses Recount Lawsuit in Atlantic City Council Election

The legal tussle surrounding the recent City Council election in Ward 5 of Atlantic City has reached a decisive milestone. Republican candidate Maria Lacca, who lost by a slender margin of 44 votes, sought a recount alleging discrepancies in the vote counting process. Nevertheless, Assignment Judge Michael Blee dismissed her lawsuit, stating insufficient evidence to justify a recount.

The Allegations and the Legal Response

Lacca's skepticism primarily revolved around the handling of the mail-in ballots. She contended that the count was erroneous, potentially impacting the final result. However, Blee found these claims unconvincing. According to him, the variations in mail-in ballot percentages across different wards did not signal any noteworthy irregularities. He asserted that even the issue concerning 17 provisional votes would not sway the overall election outcome.

The Legal Framework for a Recount

In his response to the contentions put forth by Lacca's counsel, Matthew C. Moench, Blee along with Richard Birch, the attorney for the defendant Zia, highlighted the legal standards that govern a recount. These require irrefutable evidence of errors or a result so narrowly contested that a recount becomes indispensable to uphold the integrity of the election. The lawsuit was dismissed on the grounds of lack of such evidence and the legal endorsement of vote-by-mail as a legitimate voting method.

Possibility of Further Legal Action

Despite the dismissal of the lawsuit, Lacca retains the right to contest the election further by filing a lawsuit, should she decide to pursue claims of improprieties in the handling of mail-in ballots. This situation underscores the delicate balance between ensuring election integrity and respecting the democratic process, a challenge that is likely to persist in the ever-evolving political landscape.