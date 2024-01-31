Judge Dismisses Disney's Free Speech Lawsuit Against Florida Governor

A landmark ruling in Florida has seen a judge dismiss a lawsuit by Disney against Governor Ron DeSantis, marking a significant twist in the ongoing legal and political skirmish between the two parties. The suit was spurred by a controversial education bill in Florida, colloquially known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, which drew public criticism from Disney. The entertainment titan claimed that it was subsequently targeted by the state, leading to the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special governing body that afforded Disney considerable autonomy over the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney's Battle Over Free Speech

Disney's lawsuit against Governor DeSantis claimed that the state's actions amounted to a violation of the company's First Amendment rights. According to Disney, the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District was retaliation for the company's criticism of the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. The company contended that the state's actions infringed upon its free speech, leading to its decision to take the matter to court.

Judge Ruling Against Disney

However, the judge presiding over the case ruled against Disney, leading to the dismissal of the suit. The judge asserted that Disney lacked standing to sue Governor DeSantis and his board members. Furthermore, the judge stated that the company's claims against the Central Florida Tourism Oversight district board, which was appointed by DeSantis, were without merit. The judge also ruled that a law stripping Disney of control of a municipal district in central Florida, including Disney World, was constitutional.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling represents a significant setback for Disney in its feud with DeSantis, particularly as the company has faced criticism for its extensive control over the special development district. Despite the dismissal of the lawsuit, Disney has vowed to continue fighting in the state court, and the case regarding prior agreements still hangs in the balance. The ultimate outcome of this conflict could have far-reaching implications for the power dynamics between corporations and the state, as well as the interplay between free speech and political retaliation.