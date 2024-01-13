en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Judge Allows Data Privacy Lawsuit Against Madison Square Garden to Proceed

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Judge Allows Data Privacy Lawsuit Against Madison Square Garden to Proceed

In a landmark decision, a Federal judge has given a green light to a data privacy class action lawsuit against Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSG) and its owner James Dolan. The lawsuit alleges misuse of facial recognition technology by Dolan to ban specific attorneys and critics from MSG venues, which includes Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall. This alleged action is perceived as a violation of New York City’s privacy law that prohibits the use of biometric data for personal benefit.

MSG’s Motion to Dismiss Case Rejected

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Cott rejected MSG’s motion to dismiss the case. He stated the city’s biometric law, aimed at preventing the sale of personal information for profit, could also be relevant to deter people from suing, potentially saving on legal costs. The lawsuit, initiated by plaintiffs Aaron Gross and Jacob Blumenkrantz, is seeking unspecified monetary damages and an injunction against MSG’s use of facial recognition for banning individuals or seeking profit.

Implications for Use of Facial Recognition Technology

While Cott recommended removing claims of civil rights violations and unjust enrichment from the suit, his findings could have significant implications for the use of facial recognition technology by businesses. MSG, however, maintains that their practices are legal and that they do not sell or profit from customer data. The plaintiffs’ lawyer declined to comment at this stage.

Impact on Businesses and Attendees

Dolan’s actions, if proven, could have far-reaching implications. MSG could potentially be liable for compensating millions of people who have attended events at its venues since the law’s inception in July 2021. The judge’s decision also leaves the door open for future cases involving businesses’ use of facial recognition technology.

0
Courts & Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
9 seconds ago
New Magistrate to Boost Legal Accessibility and Safety in Dominica
In a significant stride towards enhancing the responsiveness of the criminal justice system, Dominica’s Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore, announced the appointment of a new magistrate. The name of the new magistrate, set to arrive on the island on January 25th and commence duties in the northern region from the 29th,
New Magistrate to Boost Legal Accessibility and Safety in Dominica
Shooting Incident in Kew Town: Public Urged to Assist Investigation
30 mins ago
Shooting Incident in Kew Town: Public Urged to Assist Investigation
Law Enforcement Appeals for Public Assistance in Multiple Investigations
2 hours ago
Law Enforcement Appeals for Public Assistance in Multiple Investigations
Ohio Woman Cleared of Charges After Miscarriage: Reignites National Debate on Reproductive Rights
9 mins ago
Ohio Woman Cleared of Charges After Miscarriage: Reignites National Debate on Reproductive Rights
Florida Judge Rules Against Gun Ban in U.S. Post Offices
26 mins ago
Florida Judge Rules Against Gun Ban in U.S. Post Offices
Parliament Security Breach Case Moves to Patiala House Court
29 mins ago
Parliament Security Breach Case Moves to Patiala House Court
Latest Headlines
World News
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
16 seconds
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
51 seconds
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
1 min
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
4 mins
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
4 mins
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
5 mins
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
5 mins
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
8 mins
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
43 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
55 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app