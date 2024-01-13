Judge Allows Data Privacy Lawsuit Against Madison Square Garden to Proceed

In a landmark decision, a Federal judge has given a green light to a data privacy class action lawsuit against Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSG) and its owner James Dolan. The lawsuit alleges misuse of facial recognition technology by Dolan to ban specific attorneys and critics from MSG venues, which includes Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall. This alleged action is perceived as a violation of New York City’s privacy law that prohibits the use of biometric data for personal benefit.

MSG’s Motion to Dismiss Case Rejected

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Cott rejected MSG’s motion to dismiss the case. He stated the city’s biometric law, aimed at preventing the sale of personal information for profit, could also be relevant to deter people from suing, potentially saving on legal costs. The lawsuit, initiated by plaintiffs Aaron Gross and Jacob Blumenkrantz, is seeking unspecified monetary damages and an injunction against MSG’s use of facial recognition for banning individuals or seeking profit.

Implications for Use of Facial Recognition Technology

While Cott recommended removing claims of civil rights violations and unjust enrichment from the suit, his findings could have significant implications for the use of facial recognition technology by businesses. MSG, however, maintains that their practices are legal and that they do not sell or profit from customer data. The plaintiffs’ lawyer declined to comment at this stage.

Impact on Businesses and Attendees

Dolan’s actions, if proven, could have far-reaching implications. MSG could potentially be liable for compensating millions of people who have attended events at its venues since the law’s inception in July 2021. The judge’s decision also leaves the door open for future cases involving businesses’ use of facial recognition technology.