John McNish Named District Magistrate Judge for Clay and Riley

John McNish, a seasoned attorney with over four decades of experience, has been appointed as the new district magistrate judge for Clay and Riley County, succeeding the late Judge Bill Malcolm. McNish, who practiced law at his own firm Bolton & McNish LLC, was chosen for this position over fellow candidates Daniel Brenner and Audrey Waid.

McNish's Elevation to the Bench

McNish's ascension to the bench was confirmed by the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission, which selected him to fill the vacancy left by the late Judge William 'Bill' Malcolm. McNish's appointment is effective immediately, with his swearing-in ceremony marking the commencement of his judicial tenure. He was chosen from a shortlist of three nominees, with his skills and experience outshining those of the other potential candidates.

A New Chapter at Bolton & McNish LLC

Before his appointment, McNish was a respected figure in the law community, practicing at his own firm, Bolton & McNish LLC, located in Marysville. His shift from private practice to the judiciary marks a significant new chapter not only for McNish but also for the firm he helped establish. However, his wealth of experience and strong legal acumen promise to bring a fresh perspective to the district magistrate's office.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Retention

McNish's term as district magistrate judge is set to last an initial one year. Following this, he will face a retention vote in the subsequent general election. If he wins the confidence of the voters, he will then commence a full four-year term starting in 2025. The road ahead is challenging, but McNish's vast experience and dedication to the law make him a strong contender for retention.