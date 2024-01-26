Job Offer to Wildwood Mayor's Attorney Stirs Ethical Quandary Amid Misconduct Case

In a turn of events that has stirred a whirlpool of questions around ethics and timing, the attorney representing Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., Brian Pelloni, revealed a job offer from the New Jersey state Attorney General's Office. Noteworthy is the fact that the same office is prosecuting the case of official misconduct against Troiano, alongside former Mayor Pete Byron and Commissioner Steve Mikulski.

The Accusations and The Job Offer

Troiano, Byron, and Mikulski are facing allegations of unlawfully accepting health benefits, charges to which all three have pleaded not guilty. The unfolding drama intensified during a recent status hearing when Pelloni unveiled the job offer, which he had applied for months earlier. The timing of the offer, arriving amidst the ongoing legal proceedings, has raised eyebrows and sparked debates about its ethical implications.

Pelloni's Position and Future Proceedings

Pelloni, whose academic background aligns with prosecuting environmental crimes, assured the court of his unwavering dedication to Troiano's defense. He has also requested an expedited trial date. Judge Brian DeLury has now thrown the ball into the state's court, setting a deadline of February 9 for the provision of a memo addressing the ethical aspects of the job offer.

Wildwood's Administrative Future Amid Legal Troubles

Meanwhile, the Wildwood Board of Commissioners is bracing for a closed meeting to discuss the appointment of a new city administrator. This meeting comes amid the swirling legal turmoil involving the city's top officials. Former Mayor Byron had resigned last year, following a guilty plea to separate federal tax charges. Despite these challenges, Troiano was reelected as mayor in January. The next hearing for the misconduct case is set for February 16 at the Cape May County courthouse.