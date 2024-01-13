en English
Courts & Law

JLSC Granted Permission to Appeal Ayers-Caesar Lawsuit at Privy Council

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
In a recent development, the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) of Trinidad and Tobago has been granted permission to appeal a lawsuit involving former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar at the UK-based Privy Council. This follows the controversy surrounding Ayers-Caesar’s resignation from her subsequent appointment as a High Court Judge in 2017, which was due to her failure to complete nearly 50 cases.

Ayers-Caesar’s Claims and JLSC’s Denial

Ayers-Caesar has claimed that she was coerced into resigning by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and the JLSC. This allegation, however, has been denied by the commission. According to the JLSC, Ayers-Caesar’s failure to disclose her unfinished caseload justified a disciplinary inquiry. The commission further suggested that her resignation was voluntary and was intended to allow her to complete the cases as a magistrate.

Unfinished Cases and Legal Tussle

After Ayers-Caesar’s resignation, an interpretation lawsuit was filed to determine the fate of the unfinished cases. These cases were mostly completed by her successor before a High Court ruling by Justice Carol Gobin in 2020 mandated restarting them. Ayers-Caesar’s own lawsuit, however, was dismissed by High Court Judge David Harris.

Appellate Court’s Criticism and Next Steps

Despite the dismissal of Ayers-Caesar’s lawsuit, the appellate court ruled that her case management issues were insufficient for removal under Section 137 of the Constitution. The appellate judges heavily criticized the JLSC for improperly pressuring her to resign. Ayers-Caesar’s legal team, led by Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, expressed their confidence as the case proceeds to the Privy Council. Should Ayers-Caesar’s appeal be successful, she may be able to return to her position, pending the outcome of the Privy Council’s determination.

Courts & Law Trinidad and Tobago
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

