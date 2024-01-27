J&K Student Arrested in Rajasthan Over Babri Masjid Remarks: JKSA Appeals

Sohrab Qayoom, a student hailing from Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been apprehended by the police force in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. The cause of his arrest lies in his remarks made on social media platforms regarding the demolished Babri Masjid and the ongoing construction of the Ram temple on the erstwhile mosque site. Qayoom, a part of the Bachelor of Pharmacy program at Mewar University, courtesy of the Indian Army's Special Scholarship Scheme, is facing serious charges. These include disobedience, promoting enmity between different groups, deliberately provoking religious sentiments, and inciting violence or offenses between communities.

JKSA Raises Concern

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), while condemning Qayoom's actions, expressed grave concern over the potential implications on his future due to these charges. Nasir Khuehami, the National Convenor of the Association, has penned requests to the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, and the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bajanlal Sharma. Khuehami's appeal urges to consider Qayoom's case on compassionate grounds, underscoring the significance of youth rehabilitation.

Multiple Arrests Across Jammu Region

Qayoom's case isn't an isolated incident. The Indian police have arrested two persons for allegedly making remarks about the demolished Babri Masjid and the subsequent construction of the Ram temple on its site. Cases have been registered across multiple districts in the Jammu region, resulting in the booking of six individuals. One of these individuals includes a female college student. These arrested individuals are accused of expressing discontent over the Babri Masjid's demolition and the construction of a temple in its place.

Implications on Academic Careers

The seriousness of the charges and its potential implications on the academic future of the accused students have raised considerable concerns. The JKSA has voiced worries about the potential consequences these charges might have on the academic careers of these students, emphasizing the need for a more empathetic approach towards the youth. The Association awaits the response from the Home Minister and the Rajasthan Chief Minister, hoping for a resolution that balances law enforcement with the importance of safeguarding the future of the students involved.