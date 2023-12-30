en English
Courts & Law

Jigawa Police Apprehend Six Suspects in Connection with Animal Rustling and Burglary

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:25 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:33 pm EST
In a significant move against crime in Jigawa State, the Jigawa Police Command apprehended six individuals associated with animal rustling and burglary in the Kiyawa Local Government Area (LGA). The suspects, whose ages range from 22 to 42, were seized in a proactive police patrol operation.

Apprehension and Confession of Suspects

Four of the apprehended individuals were found in possession of four sheep in Kiyawa town. Interrogation revealed that these suspects had stolen the sheep from the Kirisamma LGA. The remaining two suspects were found with stolen roofing materials and a drum. These items were confessed to have been pilfered from a local school.

Community Cooperation in Crime Reduction

The arrest of these suspects signifies the local community’s crucial role in combating crime in Jigawa State. The police operation was initiated following a tip-off from the community, leading to the recovery of a considerable number of stolen items.

The Jigawa police are meticulously working to locate the rightful owner of the stolen sheep. The other stolen items, including the roofing materials and drum, have already been returned to their owner.

Courts & Law Crime Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

