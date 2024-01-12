Jharkhand High Court Revokes Deputy Commissioners’ Power to Cancel Property Deeds

In a game-changing ruling, Justice Gautam Kumar Chaudhary of the Jharkhand High Court has invalidated the authority granted to Deputy Commissioners by the state government in 2016 to cancel registered sale deeds. This landmark decision, a response to 33 petitions filed against the revocation of sale deeds, redefines the purview of Deputy Commissioners’ powers in the state.

Limitations of Deputy Commissioners’ Authority

The High Court’s ruling underscores the limitations of the authority exercised by Deputy Commissioners, emphasizing that they do not possess the legal jurisdiction to nullify registered deeds. This exposes the state government’s decision to grant this power as a legal misstep, leading to the revocation of this authority.

A Blow to the Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar

The High Court’s judgment had further ramifications for the Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar. The court declared the order to register an FIR against Anamika Gaitam, wife of Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, in relation to the sale deed issue, as improper. This decision casts a spotlight on the overreach of the Deputy Commissioner, further underscoring the extent of the limitations on his power.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling sets a precedent that could have significant implications for future property transactions in Jharkhand. By firmly establishing the boundary of the Deputy Commissioners’ authority, the High Court has provided substantial relief to those affected by the cancellation of their property registries. This decision could serve as a reference point for similar cases in the future, ensuring the protection of property rights in the face of potentially unlawful actions.