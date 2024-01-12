en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Jharkhand High Court Revokes Deputy Commissioners’ Power to Cancel Property Deeds

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Jharkhand High Court Revokes Deputy Commissioners’ Power to Cancel Property Deeds

In a game-changing ruling, Justice Gautam Kumar Chaudhary of the Jharkhand High Court has invalidated the authority granted to Deputy Commissioners by the state government in 2016 to cancel registered sale deeds. This landmark decision, a response to 33 petitions filed against the revocation of sale deeds, redefines the purview of Deputy Commissioners’ powers in the state.

Limitations of Deputy Commissioners’ Authority

The High Court’s ruling underscores the limitations of the authority exercised by Deputy Commissioners, emphasizing that they do not possess the legal jurisdiction to nullify registered deeds. This exposes the state government’s decision to grant this power as a legal misstep, leading to the revocation of this authority.

A Blow to the Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar

The High Court’s judgment had further ramifications for the Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar. The court declared the order to register an FIR against Anamika Gaitam, wife of Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, in relation to the sale deed issue, as improper. This decision casts a spotlight on the overreach of the Deputy Commissioner, further underscoring the extent of the limitations on his power.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling sets a precedent that could have significant implications for future property transactions in Jharkhand. By firmly establishing the boundary of the Deputy Commissioners’ authority, the High Court has provided substantial relief to those affected by the cancellation of their property registries. This decision could serve as a reference point for similar cases in the future, ensuring the protection of property rights in the face of potentially unlawful actions.

0
Courts & Law India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
4 mins ago
Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike
In a bold move that has sent ripples across Indonesia’s hospitality sector, Hariyadi Sukamdani, the Chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI), has called for a judicial review of a newly enacted law that has markedly increased entertainment taxes. The law, which governs the Financial Relations between the Central Government and Regional Governments
Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike
SOG Arrests Key Suspect in Junior Accountant Paper Leak Case
33 mins ago
SOG Arrests Key Suspect in Junior Accountant Paper Leak Case
Supreme Court Deliberates on Accused Rights in Yuma Case Amidst Other Arizona Community Developments
36 mins ago
Supreme Court Deliberates on Accused Rights in Yuma Case Amidst Other Arizona Community Developments
Nacchtar Singh Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars for Drug Smuggling
9 mins ago
Nacchtar Singh Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars for Drug Smuggling
Nigerian Court Awards Tricycle Rider N10 Million in Landmark Case
25 mins ago
Nigerian Court Awards Tricycle Rider N10 Million in Landmark Case
Deaf Inmate Sues Las Vegas Police Over Alleged Discrimination
26 mins ago
Deaf Inmate Sues Las Vegas Police Over Alleged Discrimination
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
2 mins
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
2 mins
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
3 mins
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
4 mins
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
6 mins
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
6 mins
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
8 mins
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
9 mins
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
10 mins
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app