Jersey Court Rules Silence Does Not Constitute Misrepresentation in Contracts

In a landmark ruling, the Royal Court of Jersey has declared that silence alone cannot be considered as a misrepresentation, or ‘dol’, under Jersey contract law. This decision stems from the conflict between HRCKY Limited and Hard Rock International Limited over a 1999 franchise agreement. The plaintiff, HRCKY Limited, asserted that Hard Rock’s failure to reveal critical information amounted to a misrepresentation by omission, a concept referred to as ‘dol par réticence’ or fraudulent silence. Nevertheless, the Court established that silence does not equate to misrepresentation unless it is coupled with an affirmative representation.

Jersey Law’s Unique Roots

This verdict aligns with the Jersey legal system’s roots in Normandy customary law, which draws less influence from English law and more from French sources. The concept of ‘dol par réticence’ has stirred debate in past cases, but the Court in this instance clarified that it does not generally apply to Jersey contracts. The judgment further highlighted that there is no overarching duty of good faith in Jersey contracts.

A Doctrine with Limited Application

While the doctrine of ‘dol par réticence’ was not completely dismissed, the Court hinted that it could be applicable in instances of fiduciary contracts, or in situations where one party has conferred trust and confidence in another. However, the Court refrained from defining the precise scope of this doctrine’s application, leaving it open for interpretation in future cases.

Another Noteworthy Ruling

In a separate but noteworthy ruling, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania clarified that demonstrating compliance with industry standards is inadmissible in strict product liability cases. The court underscored that the focus should be on the properties of the product, not the manufacturer’s conduct, and that strict liability differs from negligence. The case of Sullivan v. Werner Co. involved a worker injured by a defectively designed mobile scaffold system. The court ruled that compliance evidence does not hold relevance to the risk-utility analysis in strict liability cases.