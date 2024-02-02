Jeff Hinds Sues British Boxing Board of Control for Libel

Veteran boxing referee, Jeff Hinds, has filed a libel lawsuit against the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC). The lawsuit arises from a 2019 incident that Hinds claims was mishandled by the BBBofC, leading to significant reputational damage.

Allegations of Misconduct and Misrepresentation

In 2019, Hinds was acquitted of misconduct allegations. Nonetheless, the BBBofC's website later stated that Hinds had received "words of advice," a phrase that Hinds alleges gave the illusion of guilt. This, he argues, has caused severe harm to his reputation and career.

Hinds, representing himself at a preliminary High Court hearing, asserted that the BBBofC's actions were intentional and damaging. The BBBofC, however, rebuts these allegations, stating that no direct implication of guilt was made. They suggest that an ordinary reader would not infer guilt from their published notice.

Pending Verdict and Separate Legal Battles

The High Court is yet to decide whether the BBBofC's notice was defamatory. This decision will significantly impact the trajectory of Hinds' lawsuit against the BBBofC.

While this case unfolds, Hinds is concurrently challenging the BBBofC in an employment tribunal. His allegations include discrimination, bullying, and harassment. This trial is scheduled to commence in July.

BBBofC's Commitment to Equality

In a related incident, another boxing referee, Ian John-Lewis, settled a race discrimination claim against the BBBofC out of court. Following this settlement, the BBBofC reaffirmed its commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion in the sport of boxing.