James City County Engages Community, Discusses Key Concerns

James City County (JCC), Virginia, recently held a Community Conversation event, a platform for the county leadership and the community to engage in a constructive dialogue about various pressing matters. One of the key takeaways from the event was the significant drop in crime rates in the region.

Decline in Crime Rates

Police Chief Mark Jamison reported a 17% decrease in crime for the year 2024 compared to the previous year. He attributed this success to the county's robust community cooperation efforts. The county's crime prevention strategies have proven effective, with community policing playing a crucial role in this significant achievement.

Plans for a New Government Building

The possibility of a new consolidated government building was also addressed by Assistant County Administrator Brad Rinehimer. This proposed site, located near the JCC Recreation Center, is still in its planning phase. The initiative aims to address the inadequacies of the current offices, which were built in the late 1970s. The Board of Supervisors is in talks with Henderson Inc. for the design of this new facility.

Solid Waste Management Consolidation

The discussion also touched on the topic of solid waste management consolidation. The county is considering a shift to a single service provider or assuming full control of the service to improve efficiency and reduce costs. However, any transition would require a five-year notice or compensation to private haulers.

Concerns Over the Approved Regional Sports Complex

The meeting also addressed the recently approved Regional Sports Complex, which has sparked concerns about transparency, traffic, and cost among citizens. County Administrator Scott Stevens responded to these concerns, insisting that the approval process was both extensive and publicized, but noted the need for better community engagement. JCC plans to continue its Community Conversations throughout the year, aiming to foster a healthy dialogue with residents on such matters.