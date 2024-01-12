Israeli Legal Team Denies Airstrikes on Hospitals in Gaza at ICJ Hearing

In an intense hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Israeli legal team defended the country’s military actions in the Gaza Strip. They strongly denied the allegations of conducting airstrikes on hospitals, a claim that brings Israel under international scrutiny due to the high civilian toll and destruction of civilian infrastructure during conflicts.

Israel’s Defense at ICJ

Prof Malcolm Shaw, Israel’s legal adviser, led the defense team in this high-stakes legal and diplomatic battle. The primary argument was that Israeli forces have not targeted healthcare facilities during their operations. This assertion is critical as intentional attacks on non-military targets are prohibited under international law. The legal team systematically countered the accusations, emphasizing Israel’s adherence to international norms and laws during the military operations.

Accusations and Counterarguments

These defenses were in response to accusations brought forward by South Africa at the ICJ, alleging Israeli genocide in Gaza. The South African representatives pointed to the high civilian casualties and the alleged targeting of non-military structures as evidence of Israel’s supposed disregard for international law. The Israeli team, however, highlighted the use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas for military purposes as a complicating factor in the conflict scenario.

Implications of the ICJ Ruling

The ICJ hearing holds significant implications for both Israel and the international community’s perception of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The court’s ruling on possible emergency measures, expected later this month, is eagerly anticipated. The ruling could potentially shift the current narrative around the military actions in Gaza. It could also impact future operations by setting a precedent regarding the conduct of military operations in densely populated civilian areas.