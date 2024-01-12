en English
Conflict & Defence

Israeli Legal Team Denies Airstrikes on Hospitals in Gaza at ICJ Hearing

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
In an intense hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Israeli legal team defended the country’s military actions in the Gaza Strip. They strongly denied the allegations of conducting airstrikes on hospitals, a claim that brings Israel under international scrutiny due to the high civilian toll and destruction of civilian infrastructure during conflicts.

Israel’s Defense at ICJ

Prof Malcolm Shaw, Israel’s legal adviser, led the defense team in this high-stakes legal and diplomatic battle. The primary argument was that Israeli forces have not targeted healthcare facilities during their operations. This assertion is critical as intentional attacks on non-military targets are prohibited under international law. The legal team systematically countered the accusations, emphasizing Israel’s adherence to international norms and laws during the military operations.

Accusations and Counterarguments

These defenses were in response to accusations brought forward by South Africa at the ICJ, alleging Israeli genocide in Gaza. The South African representatives pointed to the high civilian casualties and the alleged targeting of non-military structures as evidence of Israel’s supposed disregard for international law. The Israeli team, however, highlighted the use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas for military purposes as a complicating factor in the conflict scenario.

Implications of the ICJ Ruling

The ICJ hearing holds significant implications for both Israel and the international community’s perception of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The court’s ruling on possible emergency measures, expected later this month, is eagerly anticipated. The ruling could potentially shift the current narrative around the military actions in Gaza. It could also impact future operations by setting a precedent regarding the conduct of military operations in densely populated civilian areas.

Conflict & Defence Courts & Law Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

