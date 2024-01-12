en English
Courts & Law

Israel Defends Against Genocide Charges at International Court of Justice

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:05 am EST
Israel Defends Against Genocide Charges at International Court of Justice

At the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, a global center of jurisprudence, Israel recently mounted a defense against grave allegations of genocide. The accuser, South Africa, had presented a case asserting that Israel’s military operations in Gaza amounted to a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian people. In response, Israel’s legal team, headed by Tal Becker, the legal adviser of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, fervently refuted the claims, maintaining Israel’s right to self-defense.

Israel’s Defense: A Right to Self-Defense

Becker emphasized in his argument that South Africa had overlooked key events, thereby painting a distorted picture of Israel’s actions. He also accused South Africa of harboring close ties with Hamas, a militant Islamic Palestinian group, and called for provisional measures against it. Israel’s argument was not solely defensive, but also accusatory, spotlighting South Africa’s purported close links with Hamas.

The ‘Unispute’ and Israel’s Humanitarian Role

Adding a unique perspective to the debate, British professor of international law, Malcolm Shaw, challenged South Africa’s assertion that a dispute existed between the two countries, instead defining it as a ‘unispute.’ He argued that this term more accurately portrayed the situation, as it was South Africa alone that alleged genocide, while Israel categorically denied it.

Christopher Staker, representing Israel, highlighted Israel’s role in facilitating humanitarian aid, demonstrating the country’s commitment to mitigating civilian suffering during conflicts. This assertion aimed to dismantle any claims that Israel was indifferent to the plight of innocent civilians in the war-torn region.

Counterclaims and Conclusions

Following a break, Galit Raguan of Israel’s Justice Ministry took the floor, accusing Hamas of causing a high civilian death toll in Gaza and refuting claims of Israeli forces bombing hospitals. The final arguments came from Israel’s deputy attorney general for international affairs, Gilad Noam. He opposed the imposition of provisional measures and labeled Hamas as a terrorist organization responsible for significant attacks, thus shifting the blame for the civilian deaths onto Hamas.

In the aftermath of the hearing, South Africa’s director general of International Relations, Zane Dangor, rejected accusations from Israel’s foreign ministry that South Africa was acting on behalf of Hamas. He stated that South Africa’s legal pursuit at the ICJ aimed to prevent further harm to Palestinians and serve justice. Outside the court, Palestinian official Ammar Hijazi criticized Israel’s defense as lacking factual or legal substance and reiterated that no actions justify genocide.

The ICJ’s decision on South Africa’s request for urgent provisional measures is expected within a few weeks. This landmark event in international law serves as an important reminder of the intricate dynamics of global politics and the supreme importance of justice in our world.

Courts & Law International Relations
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

