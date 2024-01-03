Islamabad High Court Clears Objections on Sheharyar Afridi’s Bail Plea Amid Refugee and Security Concerns

In a significant development, the Islamabad High Court has instructed the removal of objections raised by the Registrar’s office on the bail protection plea of former federal minister, Sheharyar Afridi. These objections were primarily related to the absence of biometric information. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyan presided over the hearing of Afridi’s case, which is linked to two separate anti-corruption cases registered in Kohat.

Afridi’s Personal Appearance at the High Court

Addressing the biometric verification issue, Sheharyar Afridi took a proactive step by personally appearing at the Islamabad High Court. By undergoing the biometric verification process himself, he effectively cleared the hurdle that had been raised against his bail protection plea.

Refugee Concerns and Increased Militant Violence

Simultaneously, the Islamabad High Court has also ordered the resolution of objections related to Afghan refugees in Pakistan. These objections were raised by the Afghan ambassador who voiced concerns about the mistreatment, harassment, and forced deportations of Afghan refugees. Pakistani authorities have assured a proper procedure for asset transfers and pledged to set up more registration centres to expedite biometric processing. It is important to note that the crackdown on illegal immigrants in Pakistan is ongoing, but it does not apply to individuals with refugee status.

Moreover, there has been an escalation in militant violence in Pakistan’s western regions bordering Afghanistan. A recent operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the killing of four militants, adding to the security concerns in the area.

Court Adopts Lahore High Court’s Rules Orders

The Islamabad High Court has adopted the Rules Orders of the Lahore High Court with necessary modifications. The Court has decreed that appeals filed during a specific period will be heard and decided by the Islamabad High Court. Additionally, winter holidays for the court have been declared from 24th December 2023 to 8th January 2024.