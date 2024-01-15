Irish Language Echoes in Belfast Courts: Breaking a 287-Year-Old Convention

In a historic moment for the Irish-speaking community in Belfast, witnesses have for the first time officially used Irish in court proceedings since the introduction of the Administration of Justice (Language) Act (Ireland) 1737. This legislation fundamentally prohibits the use of any language other than English in court proceedings, a measure instituted to circumvent potential confusion and misinterpretations arising from the use of an unfamiliar language. Breaching this act carries a penalty of a £20 fine.

Legal Interpretation

Conradh na Gaeilge, a prominent Irish language advocacy group, shed light on the former Attorney General John Larkin's interpretation of the act. Larkin opined that the regulation does not apply to spoken language, thereby permitting the verbal use of Irish in courts. However, the written use of Irish remains proscribed. Interestingly, the 2022 Identity and Language (Northern Ireland) Act contains provisions to annul this restriction, although these have not been invoked yet.

The Case at Hand

Presently, Conradh na Gaeilge is embroiled in a legal contestation regarding the display of Irish language signage at Olympia Leisure Centre, located in a predominantly loyalist area of south Belfast. The discord was sparked by a Sinn Fein proposal for bilingual signs, which was initially passed by a council committee. However, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) contested this decision, leading to a review and a subsequent conclusion of potential adverse community impact. The advocacy group is currently seeking access to the legal advice that culminated in this conclusion.

Support and Solidarity

The case has elicited support from The Public Interest Litigation Support Project and the Committee on the Administration of Justice. In a show of solidarity, several members of the Irish-speaking community introduced themselves in Irish during a tribunal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice.

The Irish language organization Conradh na Gaeilge and Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker are advocating for the repeal of the 1737 Act, which also bans the use of Ulster-Scots in courts. Dr. Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh, a critic of the delay in implementing the new law on the Irish and Ulster-Scots languages and cultural identity, has called out the British government for its sluggishness on the matter.