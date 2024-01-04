en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Irish High Court’s Strides Towards Modernization: Extended Hours and Summer Sessions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Irish High Court’s Strides Towards Modernization: Extended Hours and Summer Sessions

The Irish High Court is set to make unprecedented strides in court proceedings with a plan to conduct sessions during the traditional summer vacation time. This initiative is aimed squarely at assuaging the mounting backlog of cases, a consequence of a court system grappling with the modern demands of justice.

Modernizing the Court Hours

The current court schedule, which starts post 10:30 am and concludes by 4 pm, is widely seen as an outdated relic of a bygone era. In response, suggestions have been made to revise this schedule and adopt a more conventional 9 am to 5 pm workday. This transition is seen as a logical, necessary step toward modernizing the Irish legal system.

The Promise of Efficiency

With the proposed change to the court’s operating hours, several tangible benefits emerge. Shorter trials and reduced legal costs are on the horizon, as many lawyers charge their clients by the day. This shift could lead to a substantial reduction in legal fees, offering relief to clients and streamlining the legal process.

A Welcome Change

This proposal is seen as a significant step forward for the Irish legal system, offering benefits to all parties involved. Lawyers, clients, and even the court system itself stand to gain from this proposed change. The move promises to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and bring the court’s operations in line with conventional business hours, marking an important step in the evolution of the Irish High Court.

0
Courts & Law Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
1 min ago
Bangalore Traffic Police: Guardians of Public Safety and Order
In two distinct episodes of swift action and assistance, traffic police officers in Bangalore demonstrated their dedication to public service. Traffic Cop Narayanappa is one such officer who helped an IT employee retrieve his lost phone. The employee realized the absence of his phone only after alighting from an auto rickshaw. Upon hearing about the
Bangalore Traffic Police: Guardians of Public Safety and Order
BC Supreme Court Bars Adidas' TERREX Store Amidst Arc'teryx Trademark Claim
9 mins ago
BC Supreme Court Bars Adidas' TERREX Store Amidst Arc'teryx Trademark Claim
Washington County Sheriff's Office Makes Breakthrough in Theft Investigation
9 mins ago
Washington County Sheriff's Office Makes Breakthrough in Theft Investigation
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
3 mins ago
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
Sheriff Robert 'Bob' Norris Announces Re-Election Campaign for Kootenai County
5 mins ago
Sheriff Robert 'Bob' Norris Announces Re-Election Campaign for Kootenai County
Arendi S.A.R.L. Wins Against Apple's Sanction Attempt in Trade Secrets Disclosure Case
6 mins ago
Arendi S.A.R.L. Wins Against Apple's Sanction Attempt in Trade Secrets Disclosure Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
48 seconds
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
50 seconds
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
52 seconds
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
1 min
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
1 min
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
1 min
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
1 min
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
1 min
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
2 mins
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app