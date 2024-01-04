Irish High Court’s Strides Towards Modernization: Extended Hours and Summer Sessions

The Irish High Court is set to make unprecedented strides in court proceedings with a plan to conduct sessions during the traditional summer vacation time. This initiative is aimed squarely at assuaging the mounting backlog of cases, a consequence of a court system grappling with the modern demands of justice.

Modernizing the Court Hours

The current court schedule, which starts post 10:30 am and concludes by 4 pm, is widely seen as an outdated relic of a bygone era. In response, suggestions have been made to revise this schedule and adopt a more conventional 9 am to 5 pm workday. This transition is seen as a logical, necessary step toward modernizing the Irish legal system.

The Promise of Efficiency

With the proposed change to the court’s operating hours, several tangible benefits emerge. Shorter trials and reduced legal costs are on the horizon, as many lawyers charge their clients by the day. This shift could lead to a substantial reduction in legal fees, offering relief to clients and streamlining the legal process.

A Welcome Change

This proposal is seen as a significant step forward for the Irish legal system, offering benefits to all parties involved. Lawyers, clients, and even the court system itself stand to gain from this proposed change. The move promises to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and bring the court’s operations in line with conventional business hours, marking an important step in the evolution of the Irish High Court.