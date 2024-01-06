en English
Courts & Law

Inspector Testifies in Tawau E-Hailing Driver Murder Trial Amid Evidence Handling Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Inspector Testifies in Tawau E-Hailing Driver Murder Trial Amid Evidence Handling Controversy

Inspector Muhammad Amir Aiman Abu, the eleventh prosecution witness in the ongoing murder trial of an e-hailing driver in Tawau, has defended his handling of evidence. Amid questioning about potentially compromising evidence, Amir stated that he did not err in removing a cap from the crime scene without the presence of forensic officers. This move was necessitated by the absence of a forensic team from the Sabah PDRM Forensic Division, which was in Kota Kinabalu at the time.

Defence Questions Evidence Handling

The defence suggested that Amir’s actions, which included not only taking the cap but also towing the vehicle involved in the case to the Tawau Police Station, could taint the gathered evidence. Amir, however, disputed these claims, standing by his decision and actions.

Judge Dismisses Defence’s Coerced Confession Claims

High Court Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol dismissed the defence’s attempt to submit two police reports alleging coerced confessions from the accused due to lack of verification. The trial, which involves former Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) Chief of Intelligence Staff Datuk Mat Zaki Md Zain and seven others accused of murder, is set to continue from January 22 through 26.

Severe Penalties Await if Convicted

The accused individuals face severe penalties, including death or up to 40 years in prison with possible caning, if convicted under Malaysian law. This case, involving the murder of e-hailing driver Nurman Bakaratu, has drawn significant attention to the handling and integrity of evidence in the Malaysian judicial system.

Courts & Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

