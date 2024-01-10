en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Insights into Recent UK Maritime and Arbitration Cases: From Vessel Collision to Covid-19 Disruptions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Insights into Recent UK Maritime and Arbitration Cases: From Vessel Collision to Covid-19 Disruptions

In a series of recent legal developments, UK courts have dealt with a variety of maritime and arbitration cases, each shedding light on different aspects of international law and commerce. Among these, a notable case involving a collision between two vessels stands out, illustrating how complex legal mechanisms can be put to the test when international jurisdictions collide.

The Insurer, Venezuela and the Vessel Collision

A maritime case that caught significant attention involved a collision between two vessels, which spiraled into a legal confrontation between Venezuela and the insurer of the other vessel. In the aftermath of the collision, Venezuela initiated proceedings against the insurer in Venezuelan courts. In response, the insurer sought an anti-suit injunction in the UK to compel arbitration.

However, the Court of Appeal denied this request, pointing to Venezuela’s immunity under the State Immunity Act 1978. The court further held that this decision did not violate the insurer’s rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, suggesting that the insurer could pursue other remedies such as a declaration or damages.

Maritime Cargo Damage and Carrier Liability

In a separate maritime case, the Commercial Court ruled on a matter involving cargo damage. The first claimant, who had title to sue for cargo damage despite previous settlements and sales, was ruled in favor. The court found the carrier of a shipment of soybeans at fault for damages due to their breach of duty to care for the cargo, which resulted in heat damage.

Arbitration, Fraud and Public Policy

Switching gears to arbitration, the Commercial Court made a significant decision regarding a judgment that found three LCIA awards against Nigeria were procured by fraud and contrary to public policy. Instead of remitting the awards to the tribunal, the court chose to set them aside entirely.

Maritime Contract Dispute and Covid-19 Disruptions

In a final maritime contract dispute, sellers of ships found themselves unable to recover deposits as debts after buyers failed to pay due to unfulfilled conditions precedent related to Covid-19 disruptions. The court ruled that the sellers could claim damages for alleged breaches by the buyers, and the matter has been sent back to the arbitrators for reconsideration.

These cases underscore the complex interplay of maritime law, arbitration, and international jurisdiction, all of which are shaped by evolving circumstances and regulations both at home and abroad.

0
Courts & Law United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
15 mins ago
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
In a judicial sentence that breaks from the norm, Ray Epps, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a participant in the infamous January 6 Capitol riots, has been sentenced to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service. This comes despite prosecutors recommending a six-month prison term for his actions during
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
Donald Trump Fights for Immunity in Court as Global Events Unfold
37 mins ago
Donald Trump Fights for Immunity in Court as Global Events Unfold
Florida Court Decisions Provide Defenses for Companies under FTSA
40 mins ago
Florida Court Decisions Provide Defenses for Companies under FTSA
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
16 mins ago
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
19 mins ago
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
Ronnie Wallace Long Awarded $25 Million in Landmark Wrongful Conviction Settlement
26 mins ago
Ronnie Wallace Long Awarded $25 Million in Landmark Wrongful Conviction Settlement
Latest Headlines
World News
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
38 seconds
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Novo Nordisk: A Pharmaceutical Giant Transforming Diabetes and Weight Loss Treatment
1 min
Novo Nordisk: A Pharmaceutical Giant Transforming Diabetes and Weight Loss Treatment
Temporary Account Suspensions on X Spark Concerns Over Online Censorship
2 mins
Temporary Account Suspensions on X Spark Concerns Over Online Censorship
Seven British Tennis Players Secure Direct Entry into Australian Open
2 mins
Seven British Tennis Players Secure Direct Entry into Australian Open
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Disqualifies Eleven Candidates Ahead of Parliamentary Primaries
2 mins
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Disqualifies Eleven Candidates Ahead of Parliamentary Primaries
Bojan Miovski: The Rising Star of Aberdeen Attracting European Interest
2 mins
Bojan Miovski: The Rising Star of Aberdeen Attracting European Interest
January 10: A Day of Significant Historical Events and Celebrated Birthdays
3 mins
January 10: A Day of Significant Historical Events and Celebrated Birthdays
Bruins Face Overtime Loss to Coyotes Amidst Injury Concerns
4 mins
Bruins Face Overtime Loss to Coyotes Amidst Injury Concerns
Oxford United Exits EFL Trophy; Focus Shifts to League Matches
6 mins
Oxford United Exits EFL Trophy; Focus Shifts to League Matches
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
38 seconds
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app