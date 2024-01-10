Insights into Recent UK Maritime and Arbitration Cases: From Vessel Collision to Covid-19 Disruptions

In a series of recent legal developments, UK courts have dealt with a variety of maritime and arbitration cases, each shedding light on different aspects of international law and commerce. Among these, a notable case involving a collision between two vessels stands out, illustrating how complex legal mechanisms can be put to the test when international jurisdictions collide.

The Insurer, Venezuela and the Vessel Collision

A maritime case that caught significant attention involved a collision between two vessels, which spiraled into a legal confrontation between Venezuela and the insurer of the other vessel. In the aftermath of the collision, Venezuela initiated proceedings against the insurer in Venezuelan courts. In response, the insurer sought an anti-suit injunction in the UK to compel arbitration.

However, the Court of Appeal denied this request, pointing to Venezuela’s immunity under the State Immunity Act 1978. The court further held that this decision did not violate the insurer’s rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, suggesting that the insurer could pursue other remedies such as a declaration or damages.

Maritime Cargo Damage and Carrier Liability

In a separate maritime case, the Commercial Court ruled on a matter involving cargo damage. The first claimant, who had title to sue for cargo damage despite previous settlements and sales, was ruled in favor. The court found the carrier of a shipment of soybeans at fault for damages due to their breach of duty to care for the cargo, which resulted in heat damage.

Arbitration, Fraud and Public Policy

Switching gears to arbitration, the Commercial Court made a significant decision regarding a judgment that found three LCIA awards against Nigeria were procured by fraud and contrary to public policy. Instead of remitting the awards to the tribunal, the court chose to set them aside entirely.

Maritime Contract Dispute and Covid-19 Disruptions

In a final maritime contract dispute, sellers of ships found themselves unable to recover deposits as debts after buyers failed to pay due to unfulfilled conditions precedent related to Covid-19 disruptions. The court ruled that the sellers could claim damages for alleged breaches by the buyers, and the matter has been sent back to the arbitrators for reconsideration.

These cases underscore the complex interplay of maritime law, arbitration, and international jurisdiction, all of which are shaped by evolving circumstances and regulations both at home and abroad.