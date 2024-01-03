en English
Courts & Law

Insanity Plea Accepted in Hanover Township’s Animal Cruelty Case

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Insanity Plea Accepted in Hanover Township’s Animal Cruelty Case

In a series of recent events in Hanover Township, a woman, Kellum, accused of animal cruelty has been granted an unconventional verdict. The case, which entailed the grim discovery of a dead dog and an emaciated horse on Kellum’s premises, has evoked widespread concern over animal welfare and the efficacy of mental health interventions in the judicial system.

Insanity Plea Accepted

During her arraignment in May, Kellum pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The court, seeking to substantiate her claim, ordered two forensic evaluations alongside those she had already undergone. As a result of these examinations, Judge Dan Haughey upheld Kellum’s not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI) plea.

Treatment over Prison

With this ruling, Kellum is now scheduled to receive treatment at Summit Behavioral Health in Cincinnati. The decision diverts her from a potential prison sentence to a period of court supervision, spanning 18 years, the same duration she could have faced in prison if convicted.

Officers Cleared of Shooting Incident

In an incident connected to Kellum, five Middletown police officers were cleared to return to work after a Butler County grand jury investigation. The officers had been involved in a shooting incident on Park Lane, where Kellum fired at members of the Butler County Crisis Intervention team. The team had been dispatched for a well-being check due to concerns raised by a family member about Kellum’s mental health. In the ensuing confrontation, the officers returned fire, injuring Kellum multiple times, including her foot and shin.

Courts & Law Mental Health Crisis
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

