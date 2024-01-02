en English
Courts & Law

Inmar RX Battles DEA in Court Over Opioid Recordkeeping Accusations

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Inmar RX Battles DEA in Court Over Opioid Recordkeeping Accusations

Inmar RX Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Inmar Intelligence, has launched a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the U.S. Justice Department. The legal proceedings follow an investigation by the DEA, accusing Inmar RX of inadequately recording opioid drug returns at its Grand Prairie, Texas, operation center. The DEA’s probe forms part of ‘Operation Bottleneck’, an initiative aimed at six companies allegedly failing to prevent drug diversion.

DEA’s Order Triggers Legal Action

As part of its campaign, the DEA issued an immediate suspension order to R&S Solutions LLC before serving an order to show cause to the remaining entities, including Inmar RX. This order required the companies to provide evidence of their compliance with regulatory responsibilities. The DEA’s primary concern appears to be that Inmar RX did not accurately report the number of thefts or losses it has experienced in the past 24 months. Inmar RX, however, attributes this to constraints in the DEA’s reporting portal, which accepts only four-digit figures. Inmar reports having over 9,999 instances of theft or loss.

Inmar RX Defends Its Recordkeeping

Inmar RX maintains that its recordkeeping is accurate and meets regulatory standards. The company argues that any discrepancies in reporting are due to limitations in the DEA’s reporting platform. Inmar Intelligence emphasizes that there are no allegations of actual drug diversion from their facility.

Potential Repercussions for the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

The potential suspension of Inmar RX’s DEA registration could have profound implications, with the company warning of disruptions to the pharmaceutical supply chain and its capability to serve thousands of pharmacies and hospitals. Through the lawsuit, Inmar RX is seeking clarity and resolution, underscoring the mutual objectives it shares with the DEA in the safe processing and disposal of controlled substances, despite the current regulatory strain.

Courts & Law United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

