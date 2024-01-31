Informed Consent in Fertility Treatment: A Call to Uphold the 1990 Act

A new study conducted by Lisa Cherkassky, a prominent figure from the University of Exeter Law School, underscores the critical necessity of clear legal rules and informed consent in fertility treatment, specifically aimed at incapacitated individuals. The study advocates for the preservation of the stringent consent regime delineated in the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act 1990, as amended in 2008, within England and Wales.

The Pertinence of Consent

The Act mandates written, fully informed consent for the utilization of reproductive materials. This stringent requirement serves as a bulwark, safeguarding the rights and dignity of individuals by ensuring their reproductive materials are not used without their explicit consent. However, recent court cases have cast shadows over the efficacy of this consent regime and highlighted potential loopholes.

The Controversial Court Cases

Two court cases, in particular, 'Y v A Healthcare NHS Trust <2018> EWCOP18' and 'Re X (Catastrophic Injury: Collection and Storage of Sperm) <2022> EWCOP 48,' authorized fertility treatment in scenarios where informed consent from incapacitated individuals was absent. Cherkassky argues that such verdicts could potentially pave a path for unethical exploitation, undermining the essence of the consent regime established by the 1990 Act.

The Threat of Common Law Exception

Cherkassky's study also warns against the emergence of a common law exception to informed consent, which could erode the currently rigorous legal framework. This possible exception could serve as a gateway for the exploitation of incapacitated individuals, leveraging their inability to provide informed consent as a loophole to utilize their reproductive materials without their knowledge or agreement.

The Issue of Presumed Consent

In Spring 2023, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority initiated a public consultation regarding consent, contemplating presumed consent as a viable alternative to informed consent. This idea parallels the organ donation system currently implemented in the UK. However, as of early 2024, this concept appears to have been sidelined. Cherkassky maintains that the consent regime of the 1990 Act should remain the benchmark for lawful fertility treatment. Any deviation could result in the violation of an individual's fundamental right to exert control over their genetic material and uphold their dignity.