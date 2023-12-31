India’s Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023

In a landmark development, the Supreme Court of India made remarkable strides in its ambitious project to translate all its judgments into the country’s Scheduled Languages in 2023. The project, kick-started during the tenure of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in mid-2019, experienced a significant surge in the number of translated judgments – from merely 2,238 in January to a staggering 31,000 by year’s end. A majority of these translations were executed in India’s most widely spoken language, Hindi.

Tapping Human Expertise to Refine AI Translations

The project’s acceleration is credited to the proactive involvement of retired High Court judges and their adept law clerks, who painstakingly worked to rectify errors in translations produced by artificial intelligence. However, the journey was not without its share of hurdles. One of the primary challenges encountered was the lack of a standardized glossary for legal terminology in regional languages, except Hindi. This deficiency resulted in incoherent translations, particularly in languages like Tamil.

Efforts to Standardize Legal Terminology

In a bid to address this issue, the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti of the Bar Council of India, under the chairmanship of former CJI Justice S.A. Bobde, is working towards the creation of a Common Core Vocabulary for all Indian regional languages. Despite these efforts, the translated judgments come with a disclaimer, absolving the Supreme Court Registry from the responsibility of any inaccuracies.

Questions Around the Utility of Translated Judgments

Critics have raised concerns about the practical utility of these translations. High Courts outside Hindi-speaking states are not permitted to conduct proceedings in regional languages, rendering these translations largely ineffective. The absence of headnotes in the translated judgments further compounds the problem, posing an additional obstacle to their usage in legal practice.

The translation project, though still underway, has made it abundantly clear that users must verify the accuracy of translations against the original English judgments. This landmark initiative of the Supreme Court of India, despite its challenges, underscores the country’s commitment to making the justice system more inclusive and accessible.