en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

India’s Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:08 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:13 pm EST
India’s Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023

In a landmark development, the Supreme Court of India made remarkable strides in its ambitious project to translate all its judgments into the country’s Scheduled Languages in 2023. The project, kick-started during the tenure of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in mid-2019, experienced a significant surge in the number of translated judgments – from merely 2,238 in January to a staggering 31,000 by year’s end. A majority of these translations were executed in India’s most widely spoken language, Hindi.

Tapping Human Expertise to Refine AI Translations

The project’s acceleration is credited to the proactive involvement of retired High Court judges and their adept law clerks, who painstakingly worked to rectify errors in translations produced by artificial intelligence. However, the journey was not without its share of hurdles. One of the primary challenges encountered was the lack of a standardized glossary for legal terminology in regional languages, except Hindi. This deficiency resulted in incoherent translations, particularly in languages like Tamil.

Efforts to Standardize Legal Terminology

In a bid to address this issue, the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti of the Bar Council of India, under the chairmanship of former CJI Justice S.A. Bobde, is working towards the creation of a Common Core Vocabulary for all Indian regional languages. Despite these efforts, the translated judgments come with a disclaimer, absolving the Supreme Court Registry from the responsibility of any inaccuracies.

Questions Around the Utility of Translated Judgments

Critics have raised concerns about the practical utility of these translations. High Courts outside Hindi-speaking states are not permitted to conduct proceedings in regional languages, rendering these translations largely ineffective. The absence of headnotes in the translated judgments further compounds the problem, posing an additional obstacle to their usage in legal practice.

The translation project, though still underway, has made it abundantly clear that users must verify the accuracy of translations against the original English judgments. This landmark initiative of the Supreme Court of India, despite its challenges, underscores the country’s commitment to making the justice system more inclusive and accessible.

0
Courts & Law India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year's Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Man and Woman Charged After Evading Breath Test and Leading Police on Multiple Chases in NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Residents Thwart Vengeful Attack, Apprehend Suspected Cultist in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Federal Judge Blocks Iowa's School Book Ban and Teaching Restrictions

By BNN Correspondents

Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith ...
@Courts & Law · 42 mins
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith ...
heart comment 0
Unresolved Triple Homicide in Columbus, Georgia: Families Demand Transparency and Justice

By Saboor Bayat

Unresolved Triple Homicide in Columbus, Georgia: Families Demand Transparency and Justice
Woman Suffers Serious Injury in Christchurch Incident, Investigation Underway

By Momen Zellmi

Woman Suffers Serious Injury in Christchurch Incident, Investigation Underway
Port St Johns Municipality Strengthens Beach Safety Ahead of Festive Season

By Israel Ojoko

Port St Johns Municipality Strengthens Beach Safety Ahead of Festive Season
Video Footage Sparks Renewed Scrutiny: From Wrestling Ring to Police Drone

By Nitish Verma

Video Footage Sparks Renewed Scrutiny: From Wrestling Ring to Police Drone
Latest Headlines
World News
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
31 seconds
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
1 min
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
1 min
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
1 min
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
3 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
4 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
5 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
6 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
6 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
6 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
20 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app