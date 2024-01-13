en English
Courts & Law

India’s Judicial Backlog: A Long Wait for Justice

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:32 pm EST
India’s Judicial Backlog: A Long Wait for Justice

India’s judicial system is currently grappling with an unprecedented backlog of approximately 50 million pending criminal and civil cases. This overwhelming figure has drawn widespread concern, with experts warning that it could take a staggering 300 years to process the existing caseload. One case that epitomizes this deplorable situation is the massacre of 58 Dalits, historically referred to as ‘untouchables’, in the village of Lakshmanpur Bathe, Bihar.

The Unresolved Massacre: A Testament to Judicial Paralysis

The victims of this brutal incident were primarily farmworkers who were murdered by upper-caste landlords as they sought higher wages. Binod Paswan, a survivor who tragically lost seven family members in the massacre, lodged a police complaint 26 years ago but has seen no resolution till date. Despite hundreds of court hearings and the filing of charges by investigators, the case remains in a state of legal stagnation.

The Human Cost of Justice Delayed

As the years have rolled by, some witnesses have either passed away or are unable to testify owing to deteriorating health, further hindering the pursuit of justice. The protracted delays and inefficiencies that cloud India’s judicial process have resulted in even the most heinous crimes remaining unresolved for decades on end.

Justice in Perpetual Limbo

This case serves as a stark illustration of the endemic delays and systemic inefficiencies that plague India’s judicial machinery. It is a sobering reminder that justice delayed is justice denied, and for millions of citizens like Binod Paswan, the quest for justice remains an elusive pursuit.

Courts & Law Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

