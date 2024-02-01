Indiana Supreme Court Unseals Attorney General's Disciplinary Agreement

In a significant move, the Indiana Supreme Court has decided to disclose the confidential disciplinary agreement concerning Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. The decision stems from Rokita's remarks about Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis-based physician involved in a contentious abortion case.

Unsealing Rokita's Disciplinary Agreement

The agreement was centered around Rokita's reprimand issued in November for comments he made on a national television platform. Rokita had made remarks concerning Dr. Bernard, who had provided abortion services to a 10-year-old girl from Ohio, thereby sparking a fierce debate over abortion access. Typically, such disciplinary agreements remain confidential, but in this case, the Indiana Supreme Court has voted in favor of making it public.

Rokita's Stance on the Public Release

Adding a twist to the narrative, Rokita himself has expressed no opposition to the release of the agreement. He has confirmed in writing that he does not object to the conditional agreement becoming public knowledge. It is noteworthy that the agreement does not contain any sensitive information that would typically warrant confidentiality.

Disciplinary Commission's Role

Playing a pivotal role in this development, the Disciplinary Commission filed a motion to unseal the agreement. The commission alleged that Rokita's public statement was inconsistent with what he had agreed to in the conditional agreement. With the majority of justices voting for the unsealing, the Appellate Clerk’s Office is now working to alter the security setting on the agreement, transitioning it from confidential to public.

In addition to this development, Rokita finds himself in the crosshairs of a second disciplinary complaint, this one pertaining to comments he made about his initial reprimand. As the saga continues to unfold, the actions of Indiana's highest court and its Attorney General are under close scrutiny.