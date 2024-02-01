Indiana Judge Scott Norrick Faces Disciplinary Charges Over Alleged Inaction and Supervision Failure

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has lodged four disciplinary charges against Madison Circuit Court Judge Scott Norrick, laying bare an alleged pattern of inaction in 40 criminal cases and a failure to provide adequate supervision of court staff regarding the processing of case entries and orders. These charges originate from ethical misconduct investigations conducted by the seven-member commission.

Recurrence of Inaction and Negligence

The charges brought against Judge Norrick illustrate a recurring issue of negligence and inaction. The commission alleges that his failure to act in 40 criminal cases led to several of these cases being dismissed. The commission also found that the judge did not properly supervise court staff, resulting in missing entries and orders in these cases. This lack of oversight has had significant consequences, with approximately 16 cases being dismissed because defendants were not tried in a timely manner. The delays ranged from 30 days to 16 months in cases varying from Battery Against a Public Safety Official to Neglect of a Dependent and Domestic Battery.

Conflict of Interest and Violation of Judicial Canons

Beyond the alleged negligence, the charges also include instances of conflict of interest. Judge Norrick presided over cases in which his son served as legal counsel, and he granted custody of a child without notification to the other parent. This conduct, the commission argues, is a violation of judicial canons and further exemplifies the ethical misconduct under investigation.

The Path Forward: Response and Reckoning

The Indiana Supreme Court will make the final determination on whether judicial misconduct has occurred. Judge Norrick has 20 days to file an answer to the charges. While the Court has not yet decided whether to initiate a trial or dismiss the charges, the potential repercussions of these allegations could be severe, underscoring the gravity of the situation.