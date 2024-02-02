Indian Supreme Court Responds to Plea for Stricter Compliance with Organ Transplant Act

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to the Centre and all state governments in response to a petition demanding stricter compliance with the Transplantation of Human Organ (Amendment) Act 2011. The plea, filed by Gaveshna Maanvotthan Paryavaran Evam Swasthya Jaagrookata Samiti and represented by advocate Varun Thakur, urges government and semi-government medical colleges and district hospitals to adhere to the requirements outlined in Sections 14 and 14-A of the Act. These include mandatory registration with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

Reversing the Trend of Living Donors

The petition highlights the pressing need to reverse the current trend of living donors serving as the primary source for organ transplants. It emphasizes the importance of increasing the deceased donor pool in India and establishing facilities dedicated to organ donation and tissue retrieval in government medical institutions. The plea underlines the fact that the demand for organ retrieval is on the rise, yet the number of deceased individuals donating organs remains disappointingly low in India.

Addressing the Dire Need for Organ Donors

Interestingly, the plea reveals that only 2-3% of the organ demand is presently met, leading to countless deaths due to organ failure every year across India. The petition underscores the urgency to tap into the potential organ donor pool from individuals who succumb to fatal road traffic accidents or Cerebrovascular Accidents (CVA), often resulting in brain stem death (BSD).

Implementing the YK Chawla Task Force Report

Furthermore, the plea urges the implementation of the recommendations put forth in the 2022 YK Chawla Task Force Report on Organ Donation and Transplantation. This report provides comprehensive guidelines on enhancing the rate of organ donation and ensuring ethical practices in transplantation procedures. By emphasizing the principles of human dignity and the right to life, the petition aims to elevate the discourse around organ donation and transplantation in India.