Indian Supreme Court Directs SEBI to Conclude Adani Group Investigation Within Three Months

In a significant development, India’s Supreme Court has mandated the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conclude its ongoing investigation into the Adani Group within a three-month timeframe. This directive comes in the wake of increasing scrutiny of the conglomerate’s financial practices, following allegations of stock manipulation and violation of public shareholding norms.

Adani Group Escapes SIT Probe

The Supreme Court has decided against ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Adani Group based on the Hindenburg case. Instead, the apex court has urged SEBI to expedite its investigation into the remaining two cases associated with the Adani Group. The case was initiated after New York-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and violation of public shareholding rules.

Supreme Court Backs SEBI

The Supreme Court’s expert panel found no evidence to support Hindenburg Research’s allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group. Consequently, the court has expressed trust in SEBI’s ongoing investigation, negating the need to rely on media reports for evidence against the Adani Group. The Supreme Court has further dismissed allegations of conflict of interest among expert committee members.

Adani Group Denies Allegations

The Adani Group has vehemently denied all allegations, claiming them as attempts to undermine the group’s reputation. The conglomerate has termed the accusations as indicative of a ‘brazen, mala fide intention‘ to tarnish its image. The Supreme Court’s verdict in this case is expected to have far-reaching implications for the Adani Group and the broader regulatory environment in India.