Indian Supreme Court Checks Lower Courts’ Power: Aims to Preserve Balance

The Indian Supreme Court has introduced a novel procedure to restrain lower courts from issuing excessive summons to bureaucrats. This measure was incited by what the Supreme Court deemed as excessive orders made by the Allahabad High Court, including issuing bailable warrants against the chief secretary for neglecting to implement directives related to domestic help provisions for retired chief justices and judges.

Unusual Measures

The Allahabad High Court’s extreme actions also involved ordering the arrest of the Uttar Pradesh’s finance secretary in a contempt case. These unusual measures significantly escalated the tension between the executive and judiciary branches of the government, leading the Uttar Pradesh government to appeal to the Supreme Court. The government questioned the High Court’s orders, arguing they disturbed the balance of power between these two branches.

Preserving Constitutional Principles

In response, the Supreme Court made the decision to set aside the Allahabad High Court’s orders and institute a new procedure. This move is seen as an endeavor to maintain the balance of power and ensure that judicial actions are consistent with constitutional principles. The Supreme Court’s steps underscore the importance of adhering to established legal processes and ensuring that no arm of government oversteps its boundaries.

Addressing Enforced Disappearances

Additionally, the Supreme Court has instructed the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to submit a detailed report on missing persons, along with the details of all production orders issued. The court called for a date-wise and name-wise list of missing persons to be presented in an effort to resolve the matter. This directive was given amidst individuals and activists highlighting cases of enforced disappearances during the proceedings, calling for those responsible to be held accountable for these illegal abductions.