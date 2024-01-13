Indian Courts Can Restrain YouTube from Strike-Based Channel Removals

In an unprecedented exercise of legal authority, Indian courts have established their power to issue injunctive relief against YouTube, effectively preventing the platform from removing channels due to strikes, under specific legal conditions. This development has been confirmed by legal experts, shedding light on the potential checks and balances that can be imposed on global tech giants operating within the country.

When the Law Speaks: The Case of TV9

The issue was brought to the fore when Associate Broadcasting Limited, running the TV9 YouTube channel, faced a strike issued by a U.S. party for using their footage. In response, the company sought legal recourse, leading them to court in an attempt to prevent the loss of their substantial subscriber base. This case served as a significant benchmark, indicating that Indian courts hold jurisdiction over Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiaries, such as Google LLC and YouTube, as these entities operate within the Indian territory.

Unravelling the Legalities: Fair Use and Contract Law

A channel owner can counteract strikes on their content by citing the principle of ‘fair use.’ This legal concept, entrenched in Section 52 of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, allows the use of copyrighted material without explicit permission for purposes including criticism, comment, or news reporting. In such disputes over channel suspension, the principle of contract law holds precedence over consumer law, given that the platform’s service is typically offered free of charge.

YouTube’s Dominance and Legal Implications

With YouTube commanding a considerable share of the video streaming market, any potential abuse of this position can be scrutinized under competition and consumer protection laws. The Competition Commission of India (CCI), the regulatory body tasked with addressing such complaints, has the authority to impose penalties in instances of abuse. Notably, Google has previously faced penalties from the CCI for abuses related to its dominant market position.