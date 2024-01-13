en English
Courts & Law

Indian Courts can Prevent YouTube Channel Takedowns: The TV9 Case

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
In a significant legal development, Indian courts have established jurisdiction to issue injunctions against YouTube, the mammoth video streaming platform owned by Google. The crux of this jurisdiction lies in the prevention of channel takedowns based on YouTube’s three-strike policy. This precedent-setting detail was underscored in a recent case where Associate Broadcasting Limited, the operator of TV9, a well-established television and digital channel, moved against Google.

TV9 vs Google: A Case Overview

TV9 filed a suit against Google after receiving a strike for allegedly using footage that belonged to a third party based in the U.S. The implications of this strike were far-reaching, with potential consequences leading to the removal of TV9’s YouTube channel. Such an action would result in a significant loss of subscribers and associated revenue, creating a ripple effect in the digital media space.

The Power of Injunction and Indian Law

Legal experts have weighed in on the matter, asserting that courts can indeed grant injunctive relief under certain conditions. This relief is predicated on three prime factors: the establishment of a prima facie case, a balance of convenience, and the demonstration of an irreparable loss that cannot be compensated monetarily.

The legal grounds for such actions are rooted in the doctrine of fair use, a provision that allows the use of copyrighted work without explicit permission under specific circumstances. These include criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, or research. Section 52 of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, outlines the parameters for claiming exemption based on fair use.

YouTube’s Dominance: A Cause for Concern?

It is pertinent to note that Indian law recognizes the right to contest content deemed infringing. Channel owners, therefore, have the legal ground to take action against YouTube for contract violations. YouTube’s unchallenged position as a dominant video streaming platform also means that any arbitrary channel takedowns could be questioned under competition and consumer protection laws. In such cases, there is possible recourse through the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

