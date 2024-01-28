Independence School District's Trespassing Summons Amid Allegations of Human Rights Abuse

On a cold January morning, Ashley Richey was taken aback when she found a trespassing summons from the Independence School District in her mail. The summons, an unexpected twist in her ongoing struggle with the district, came on the heels of her filing a lawsuit alleging human rights violations against her and her son.

Protests Against Bullying

Since May 2023, Richey has been a vocal critic of the district's handling of bullying at Glendale Elementary School, where her son was a student. Her protests, however, were met with a year-long ban from district property, issued by Superintendent Dale Herl. The notice provided little explanation for the ban and lacked an appeal process, leaving Richey with more questions than answers.

Trespassing and Legal Consequences

Richey, fully aware of the ban, was arrested for trespassing while enrolling her child for the new school year. She alleges that she was injured during the arrest, a claim that has since led to her conviction and placement on probation. Disheartened by the school's perceived inaction against the bullying, Richey moved her son to a private school.

Not an Isolated Incident

Richey's experience with the Independence School District is not unique. Jason Vollmecke, another parent, also faced a similar ban from district property. However, his ban was later lifted by a federal judge who ruled that his First Amendment rights were likely violated. Like Richey, Vollmecke has also sued the district, and is currently awaiting a jury trial.

The cases of Richey and Vollmecke raise troubling questions about the Independence School District's handling of dissent and free speech. Their ongoing legal battles serve as a stark reminder of the need for accountability and scrutiny within our educational institutions.