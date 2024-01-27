Inauguration of New Court in Sircilla Highlights Need for Technological Adaptation in Legal System

The District Court Complex in Sircilla was a hive of activity as legal luminaries and dignitaries gathered for the inauguration of the Second Additional Junior Civil Judge cum Second Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court on Saturday. High Court Justice T Madhavi Devi and District Administrative Judge, Justice J Srinivasa Rao added prestige to the event with their esteemed presence.

Evolving with Technology

Justice Madhavi Devi in her address made a clarion call for continuous study, research, and staying in sync with technological advancements such as artificial intelligence. She underscored their growing influence on the legal profession and stressed the need for junior advocates to hone their skills and seek guidance from their seniors. She further recommended watching live streaming of High Court proceedings to gain invaluable insights into the practical workings of the legal system.

Sacredness of the Legal Profession

Justice Srinivasa Rao echoed similar sentiments while emphasizing the sacredness of the profession. He outlined success in the legal field as being directly proportional to hard work, honesty, and integrity. He also highlighted the potential for success through perseverance and ethical conduct.

Integrating Technology in the Legal System

The event served as a platform to highlight the integration of technology into legal proceedings. This includes the virtual system in the High Court and the planned implementation across all courts, enabling virtual appearances. Another key initiative is the introduction of an e-filing system, kick-started in Jagtial and soon to be extended to all districts. This system will significantly streamline the process of electronic document filing, making it more efficient and accessible.

The inauguration saw the attendance of various dignitaries, including district judges, an SP, additional collectors, an RDO, a Bar Council member, and the Sircilla Bar Association President. The successful inauguration marks a significant leap in the modernization of the legal system and underscores the importance of continuous learning and adaptation for legal professionals in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.