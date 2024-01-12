Impersonating Taxi Driver Convicted of Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in Swansea

In a chilling case that has rocked Swansea, 45-year-old Andras Jancso has been handed down a six-year prison sentence following his conviction on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman. The court learned that Jancso, in a sinister act of deception, posed as a taxi driver in the city center, trapping his victim by parking his car in a designated taxi rank area.

A Nightmarish Ride

In the early hours of July 2, 2023, the victim, after a night of socializing, stepped into Jancso’s vehicle, mistaking it for a legitimate taxi. Jancso then deviated from the route to her home, locked the car doors, and committed sexual assault in a secluded car park. The victim’s quick thinking and courage played a crucial role in what unfolded next. She was able to use her mobile phone to alert a friend and record video evidence from the front passenger seat, which later served as a pivotal piece of evidence in identifying Jancso.

Aftermath and Trial

Despite the traumatizing experience, the victim managed to persuade Jancso to release her at a location away from her home. Throughout the trial, it was revealed that Jancso had a history of taking photographs and videos of women without their consent while driving around the city. The court heard the victim’s impact statement, where she expressed feeling ‘numb’ and longing to regain her once-taken-for-granted sense of safety.

Judgement and Sentencing

Judge Paul Thomas KC condemned Jancso’s actions, describing them as a ‘planned course of conduct’ and acknowledged the possibility of a more severe assault had the victim not reached out to her friend. Jancso will serve his sentences concurrently with the prospect of release on license after serving half the term. Further, he has been registered as a sex offender for life and is under an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. Detective Constable Abi Doxsey lauded the victim’s bravery, stating it was instrumental in identifying and prosecuting Jancso.