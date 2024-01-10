Immigration Judge Accused of Fraudulent Legal Aid Claims

Rasib Ghaffar, a 54-year-old part-time immigration judge, and a qualified barrister, has been implicated in a conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation. Ghaffar, alongside a group of legal professionals, is alleged to have made fraudulent legal aid claims estimated at 1.856 million GBP. This case is linked to a 2011 trial involving Indian restaurants that hired illegal workers.

Advertisment

Allegations and Claims

According to the prosecution, Ghaffar purportedly claimed over 140,000 GBP for legal work he did not complete. He, along with six others — a fellow barrister, solicitors' clerk, and costs draftsman — denies the charges. Ghaffar's wife, solicitor Kareena Maciel, was found medically unfit to stand trial.

Ill-gotten Gains and Court Proceedings

Advertisment

The fraudulent claims, partially successful, resulted in a payout of approximately 470,000 GBP from the 1.8 million GBP claimed. The case, held at Bournemouth Crown Court in 2011, concluded with a deal where two defendants pleaded guilty, and charges against the remaining four were dropped.

The exonerated defendants were presented as private clients, permitting their legal team to make claims for legal costs that were allegedly not incurred. Solicitors Azhar Khan and Joseph Ameyaw Kyeremeh, along with barrister's clerk Gazi Khan, have already been convicted for their roles in the conspiracy.

Impact and Implications

The case of Ghaffar and his fellow legal professionals highlights the potential for exploitation within the legal aid system. This alleged conspiracy, if proven, will undoubtedly lead to tighter regulations and scrutiny, safeguarding the public purse from future fraudulent claims.