Illinois Appellate Court Upholds Photographer's Right to Sue Chicago Cubs

An Illinois appellate court has delivered a significant ruling, allowing the injury lawsuit filed by an Associated Press photographer against the Chicago Cubs Baseball Club to proceed to trial. The decision underscores the court's stance on arbitration agreements, especially when the terms and conditions are difficult to access, and re-establishes the right of the injured party to have their case heard in court.

Photographer's Injury Case

The lawsuit was initiated by Charles Arbogast, an Associated Press photographer who sustained injuries at Wrigley Field while on the job. The incident occurred as Arbogast was taking photographs on the field, resulting in a fall that led to his injury. As a response to the incident, Arbogast sued the Chicago Cubs for negligence and violation of the Premises Liability Act.

Club's Attempt to Dismiss the Case

In response to the lawsuit, the Chicago Cubs sought to dismiss the case and force arbitration. The club made the argument that Arbogast, by using his media credential to access the field, had implicitly agreed to the terms mentioned on the back of the credential. These terms included a mandatory arbitration clause, which the club believed was binding and should direct the lawsuit to arbitration rather than a trial.

Court's Decision on Arbitration

However, the Illinois appellate court sided with the trial court's decision, holding that the motion to compel arbitration was not appropriate in this case. The court found the arbitration agreement unenforceable due to its hard-to-access terms and conditions. This decision thus allows the case to continue to trial, firmly establishing the right of the injured party to have their grievances heard in a court of law, rather than being restricted to arbitration.