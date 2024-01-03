en English
en English
Courts & Law

Illinois Appellate Court Upholds Bradley University’s Right to Dismiss Student for Ethical Violation

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
In a landmark judgment, the 4th District Appellate Court in Illinois upheld a decision by the Peoria County Circuit Court in favor of Bradley University, sending a clear message about the authority of educational institutions in maintaining academic standards. The case in question involved a former nursing student, Natalie Urso, who had filed a breach of contract claim against the university.

Allegations of Falsification

Urso was dismissed from the university’s nursing program for allegedly falsifying a patient’s vital signs report during a clinical session. She subsequently brought a claim against the university, citing a breach of contract. However, her motion for summary judgment was denied by Judge Frank W. Ierulli, reaffirming the university’s decision.

Upholding of Lower Court’s Decision

Justice Kathryn E. Zenoff, delivering the appellate court’s judgment, affirmed the lower court’s decision. The panel’s written opinion bolstered the argument that the university’s decision to dismiss Urso was within its rights and did not constitute a breach of contract. The ruling underscores the importance of upholding academic and ethical standards within educational institutions.

Implications for Educational Institutions

This case serves as a critical reminder of the authority that educational institutions hold in enforcing academic standards and the ability to dismiss students who violate policies or ethical standards. It reinforces the notion that maintaining integrity in the academic environment is paramount, and institutions are within their rights to take appropriate actions to uphold this.

Courts & Law Education United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

