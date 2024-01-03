en English
Courts & Law

Illegal Eviction Attempt Halted Amidst Property Ownership Dispute in Kampala City

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:26 am EST
On January 1, 2024, a family in Nakawa Division, Kampala City, was subjected to an unlawful eviction attempt by police officers. The house in question, part of a contentious ownership dispute, was partially demolished previously on Christmas Day 2022, before the culprits absconded.

Illegal Eviction Attempt Halted

Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha, the Resident City Commissioner for Nakawa Division, intervened, putting a stop to the illegal eviction. He criticized the police officers for overstepping their bounds, noting that they were not bailiffs and should respect court processes and public holidays.

Property Dispute Traces Back to 1995

The disputed property was part of the late Johnson Orech’s estate. Following Orech’s demise in 1995, the ownership of the house has remained a contentious issue. Orech reportedly willed the property to be managed by his widow, Lucy Mary Orech. However, it was allegedly sold later by her sister, leading to a legal conflict. The children of Orech had previously lost their case in the High Court but have since appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Halting Evictions During the Festive Season

Ms Judith Nabakooba, Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, had earlier called for a cessation of evictions during the festive season. This directive was mirrored by court orders. However, the police’s recent actions have raised questions about their adherence to these instructions.

Fred Enanga, Police Spokesman, defended the police’s actions, stating that they operate based on court orders and judgments. He announced plans to consult the police’s legal affairs team to determine the subsequent course of action.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

