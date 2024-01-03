Illegal Eviction Attempt Halted Amidst Property Ownership Dispute in Kampala City

On January 1, 2024, a family in Nakawa Division, Kampala City, was subjected to an unlawful eviction attempt by police officers. The house in question, part of a contentious ownership dispute, was partially demolished previously on Christmas Day 2022, before the culprits absconded.

Illegal Eviction Attempt Halted

Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha, the Resident City Commissioner for Nakawa Division, intervened, putting a stop to the illegal eviction. He criticized the police officers for overstepping their bounds, noting that they were not bailiffs and should respect court processes and public holidays.

Property Dispute Traces Back to 1995

The disputed property was part of the late Johnson Orech’s estate. Following Orech’s demise in 1995, the ownership of the house has remained a contentious issue. Orech reportedly willed the property to be managed by his widow, Lucy Mary Orech. However, it was allegedly sold later by her sister, leading to a legal conflict. The children of Orech had previously lost their case in the High Court but have since appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Halting Evictions During the Festive Season

Ms Judith Nabakooba, Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, had earlier called for a cessation of evictions during the festive season. This directive was mirrored by court orders. However, the police’s recent actions have raised questions about their adherence to these instructions.

Fred Enanga, Police Spokesman, defended the police’s actions, stating that they operate based on court orders and judgments. He announced plans to consult the police’s legal affairs team to determine the subsequent course of action.