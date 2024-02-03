iCreate Takes Legal Action Against Sagicor Investments In 'David and Goliath' Battle

In a surprising turn of events, Tyrone Wilson, CEO of digital media firm iCreate, announced that the company is gearing up for a legal showdown with Sagicor Investments. This follows the rejection of a deed of settlement offered by Sagicor, a move that has set the stage for what Wilson describes as a 'David and Goliath' battle.

Receivership and Repayment

At the heart of this dispute is the issue of receivership. iCreate found itself in the clutches of receivership, initiated by Sagicor on December 18, 2023. This move was deemed unexpected by iCreate, which claimed it was only trailing by $5 million in payments at the time. Despite the financial setback, iCreate has managed to pay off a hefty $24-million bond agreement in full, well ahead of its due date in February 2025.

Seeking Damages for Impacted Projects

Wilson and his team are not stopping at repaying the bond. They are gearing up to seek unspecified damages, citing a significant negative impact on the company's projects due to the receivership. It is claimed that several projects, amounting to an estimated US$100 million, have taken a hit.

Sagicor's Stance

In response, Sagicor Investments has maintained that its actions were entirely within the confines of legality. The investment firm asserts that it is prepared to defend itself vigorously against any litigation, underlining its commitment to integrity, ethics, and compliance in all its business operations.

The impending legal battle between iCreate and Sagicor Investments underscores a significant episode in business relations, with implications that are likely to reverberate far beyond the confines of these two firms. As each side braces for what's to come, the business world watches with bated breath, waiting to see how this 'David and Goliath' fight unfolds.