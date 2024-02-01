The World Court, officially known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), delivered its verdict on a case launched by Ukraine against Russia, dismissing a significant portion of Kiev's claims. Ukraine had charged Russia with funding terrorism and practicing racial discrimination in Crimea. The accusations were anchored on two global treaties: the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

ICJ's Jurisdiction and Decision

In its verdict, the ICJ declared that it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the majority of Ukraine's allegations under the terrorism financing treaty. Nevertheless, it maintained its jurisdiction over the charges of racial discrimination in Crimea, and decided to proceed with hearing this aspect of the case. The ruling represents a partial setback for Ukraine, which has been seeking legal retaliation for Russia's actions since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Implications of the Ruling

While the judgment reduces the extent of the case that Ukraine can pursue, it still permits the examination of the discrimination charges. The ICJ's decisions are mandatory, but the court lacks direct means to enforce its verdicts. The ICJ rejected almost all of Ukraine's claims on Russia breaching the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Incidents of Violations

However, Russia was found to have violated its duties under Articles 2 and 5 of the convention through the implementation of its educational system in Crimea. The court also dismissed Ukraine's demand for Moscow to pay reparations for assaults in eastern Ukraine, blamed on pro-Russia Ukrainian rebels. The case commenced in 2017 when Ukraine accused Russia of failing to prevent and suppress terrorism financing, particularly to entities under de facto control of Russia.