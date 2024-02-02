ICJ Grants Jurisdiction for Ukraine's Genocide Case Against Russia

In a significant development, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced its jurisdiction to hear Ukraine's case, seeking a declaration that Kyiv is not responsible for genocide. This verdict is a part of a broader lawsuit filed by Ukraine, alleging that Russia justified its invasion nearly two years ago using fabricated claims of genocide.

ICJ's Limited Jurisdiction

However, the ICJ has ruled that it does not hold jurisdiction over other facets of Ukraine's case. Specifically, it does not concern claims that Russia's invasion itself violated the 1948 genocide convention and that Moscow's acknowledgment of two separated republics in Eastern Ukraine breached the convention. Ukraine's allegation that Russia used false accusations of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as a pretext for the invasion and planned acts of genocide is a central point of contention. Moscow has consistently denied these allegations.

The Road Ahead

The court's decision to establish jurisdiction indicates that the case will advance to the next stage, where the merits of Ukraine's arguments will be discussed. However, a final decision is anticipated to take years. It is worth noting that the ICJ had previously ordered Russia to cease its military actions in Ukraine in March 2022 - an order that Russia disregarded.

ICJ Under Scrutiny

The role of the ICJ has recently been under examination following a case lodged by South Africa against Israel, accusing it of genocide in Gaza post the October 7 Hamas attacks. This led to a preliminary ruling that Israel must prevent death and acts of genocide in Gaza. The court's recent decisions have ignited discussions about the ICJ's effectiveness, considering its lack of enforcement power, especially with some states, like Russia, ignoring its rulings.