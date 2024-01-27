Hunter Biden Retains Good Standing with D.C. Bar Despite Serious Legal Allegations

Yale Law School alumnus and attorney, Hunter Biden, presently faces serious allegations of legal misconduct, yet remains an active member of the District of Columbia Bar Association. The charges against Biden include evasion of more than $1 million in income taxes, a criminal act that could lead to multiple felony charges and a possible 17-year imprisonment term.

Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Actions

The D.C. bar's code of professional conduct clearly states that any criminal act reflecting negatively on a lawyer's honesty or fitness could be deemed professional misconduct. Notably, a criminal conviction is not a prerequisite for disciplinary action. This was demonstrated when former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's bar status was suspended owing to his involvement in disputing the 2020 presidential election outcomes, in the absence of any criminal conviction.

Need for Investigation

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz suggests that Hunter Biden's situation calls for an investigation by the bar. This is particularly pertinent given Biden's admission to drug use, which could be interpreted as criminal behavior. The case has consequently sparked concerns regarding potential double standards in bar discipline.

A Brief Look at Biden's Legal Career

Hunter Biden has never practiced law actively in D.C. However, during Joe Biden's tenure as Vice President, he did hold a position at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. He continues to pay annual dues to maintain an active membership in the D.C. bar.

The allegations against Hunter Biden extend beyond tax evasion to his business dealings. His partnership with Rob Walker in Sinohawk Holdings, a joint venture with a Chinese energy firm CEFC, is under scrutiny, as is the investigation into millions of dollars from China and Romania that flowed into shell companies and subsequently into the hands of Biden family members. Despite these allegations and felony indictments, Hunter Biden retains good standing with the D.C. Bar.