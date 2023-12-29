Horizon Scandal: Lawyers Call for Criminal Investigation into Post Office Executives

Lawyers representing the victims of the notorious Horizon scandal have called for a criminal investigation into top-level executives of the Post Office. The controversy, which has loomed large for years, revolves around allegations of an orchestrated cover-up of significant faults in the Horizon computer system. This system, a core component of Post Office operations, was implicated in causing financial discrepancies that led to the wrongful accusations and convictions of theft, fraud, and false accounting towards many regional postmasters.

A Stinging Scandal Unfolds

Between 1999 and 2015, a staggering 736 sub-postmasters were wrongfully prosecuted, relying on data generated by the faulty Horizon IT system. This led not only to financial ruin but, in some cases, pushed the affected individuals to the brink of despair and suicide. In 2019, the High Court ruled that the Horizon software contained ‘bugs, errors, and defects’ which resulted in shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts. The fallout from this ruling witnessed the overturning of 93 convictions and the payout of £138 million in compensation.

Unraveling the Threads of Concealment

Internal emails have brought to light senior staff members advocating for the prosecution of postmasters, despite doubts and concerns being raised. Barristers argue that there is substantial evidence pointing towards a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. The government has since compensated over 2,700 claimants, totaling £138 million, with 93 convictions overturned and full and final settlements agreed upon for the initial 27 claims.

Accountability Beckons

The inquiry into this scandal is now examining the possibility of investigating senior figures in the Post Office for potentially obstructing justice by concealing the system’s flaws. The call for a criminal investigation amplifies the chance of holding accountable those at the helm of the organization, who may have played a part in the miscarriage of justice that has affected countless postmasters. The Metropolitan Police are already investigating two former Horizon IT experts for perjury. As the legal battles continue, the victims of this scandal can only hope for justice and recompense for the grave injustices they have suffered.