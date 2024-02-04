HMCTS Unveils Latest Update: Open Days, Legal Aid Consultation, and Court Reforms

HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has unveiled its latest update, shedding light on diverse aspects of the UK justice system. The update comes with a plethora of features, including the third episode of the Inside HMCTS podcast, an in-depth look at the 'Inside the Criminal Courts' series, and announcements regarding changes in the probate service enquiry line's timings.
Public Open Days and 'Inside the Criminal Courts'
The third Inside HMCTS podcast centres on public open days at local courts and tribunals. The aim of these events is a transparent display of justice delivery to the community. The podcast provides insights, experiences, and behind-the-scenes narratives from staff and visitors alike. The update also highlights the release of the second video in the 'Inside the Criminal Courts' series, which features an engaging interview with Jennifer, a magistrates' court usher.
Criminal Legal Aid Fee Scheme Consultation
The Ministry of Justice has kicked off a consultation on proposed reforms to the criminal legal aid fee schemes under Crime Lower. The focus is on the police station fee scheme and Youth Court fees. This consultation will be open for inputs until 28 March 2024. Crime Lower covers work at police stations and in magistrates' courts, and the proposed changes aim to ensure a robust criminal justice system.
Changes in Probate Service and Family Court Reforms
Another significant announcement is the revision of the probate service enquiry line's opening hours. The new timings are from 9am to 1pm, Monday to Friday, for a period of 12 weeks. However, webchat support will be available from 9am to 5pm on weekdays. Probate applications will continue to be processed as usual. In the realm of family court reforms, measures are being introduced to enhance children's wellbeing. These include early legal advice, increased use of mediation, and a pilot program to support victims of domestic abuse and their children.
Consultation on Employment Tribunals Fees
The Ministry of Justice is also conducting a consultation on the introduction of modest fees in the Employment Tribunals and the Employment Appeal Tribunal. This initiative aims to balance the costs of managing these tribunals. Interested parties can contribute their thoughts and suggestions until 25 March 2024.