en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Hit-and-Run Incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar: Biker Faces Legal Action

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Hit-and-Run Incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar: Biker Faces Legal Action

A heinous act of hit-and-run was witnessed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on January 12, where a biker named Surendra More and his unidentified pillion rider are now facing legal consequences. The incident, captured on CCTV, unfolded around noon when the duo struck a woman and her toddler daughter with their speeding motorcycle, only to flee the scene immediately after.

A Family’s Day Takes a Dark Turn

The victims, Rubina Khan and her one-year-old daughter, had been crossing the road after enrolling the child for an Aadhar card when disaster struck. The mother and daughter sustained minor injuries from the incident but were lucky to escape with their lives. They received primary treatment at a local hospital.

Law Enforcement Steps In

The Mumbai Police swiftly registered a case against the biker and the pillion rider for rash driving under sections 337, 279, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is currently underway and the authorities are working diligently to apprehend the accused. The CCTV footage, which has made rounds on social media, is expected to aid in the identification and capture of the culprits.

Repercussions and a Call for Safety

The incident has ignited fresh debates about road safety and the need for stricter traffic laws in the city. The hit-and-run case serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing struggle to maintain law and order on the chaotic streets of Mumbai, where the safety of pedestrians often hangs in the balance. It also underscores the urgency of instilling a stronger sense of responsibility and empathy in road users, to prevent such incidents in future.

0
Accidents Courts & Law India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash: Driver Charged with 26 New Offenses
Brett Andrew Button, the bus driver implicated in the tragic Hunter Valley wedding bus crash, faces an array of 26 new charges. The incident, which has gripped national attention due to its severity, has seen Button’s legal troubles escalate exponentially. These fresh charges not only compound any previous allegations but also illuminate the ongoing, intricate
Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash: Driver Charged with 26 New Offenses
Devestating Car Collision on NH-52 Claims Six Lives, Injures Five
17 mins ago
Devestating Car Collision on NH-52 Claims Six Lives, Injures Five
Arizona Hot Air Balloon Tragedy: Four Dead, One Critically Injured
19 mins ago
Arizona Hot Air Balloon Tragedy: Four Dead, One Critically Injured
Bus Driver in Fatal Hunter Valley Crash Faces 26 Additional Charges
4 mins ago
Bus Driver in Fatal Hunter Valley Crash Faces 26 Additional Charges
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
9 mins ago
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Tragic Fire in Istanbul's Worker Container Claims Three Lives
15 mins ago
Tragic Fire in Istanbul's Worker Container Claims Three Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Caleb Bond Criticizes Albanese's Response to Penny Wong's Travel Itinerary
8 seconds
Caleb Bond Criticizes Albanese's Response to Penny Wong's Travel Itinerary
AAP, Congress Unite for Chandigarh Mayor Elections: A New Political Dynamics in the Making
1 min
AAP, Congress Unite for Chandigarh Mayor Elections: A New Political Dynamics in the Making
NHS Pilots Alexa Integration Scheme to Modernize Patient Experience
2 mins
NHS Pilots Alexa Integration Scheme to Modernize Patient Experience
Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: A Game of Strategy and Rivalry
2 mins
Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: A Game of Strategy and Rivalry
Anthony Scaramucci Sheds Light on Upcoming Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Anthony Scaramucci Sheds Light on Upcoming Iowa Caucuses
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
4 mins
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
5 mins
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
5 mins
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
5 mins
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app