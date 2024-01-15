Hit-and-Run Incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar: Biker Faces Legal Action

A heinous act of hit-and-run was witnessed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on January 12, where a biker named Surendra More and his unidentified pillion rider are now facing legal consequences. The incident, captured on CCTV, unfolded around noon when the duo struck a woman and her toddler daughter with their speeding motorcycle, only to flee the scene immediately after.

A Family’s Day Takes a Dark Turn

The victims, Rubina Khan and her one-year-old daughter, had been crossing the road after enrolling the child for an Aadhar card when disaster struck. The mother and daughter sustained minor injuries from the incident but were lucky to escape with their lives. They received primary treatment at a local hospital.

Law Enforcement Steps In

The Mumbai Police swiftly registered a case against the biker and the pillion rider for rash driving under sections 337, 279, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is currently underway and the authorities are working diligently to apprehend the accused. The CCTV footage, which has made rounds on social media, is expected to aid in the identification and capture of the culprits.

Repercussions and a Call for Safety

The incident has ignited fresh debates about road safety and the need for stricter traffic laws in the city. The hit-and-run case serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing struggle to maintain law and order on the chaotic streets of Mumbai, where the safety of pedestrians often hangs in the balance. It also underscores the urgency of instilling a stronger sense of responsibility and empathy in road users, to prevent such incidents in future.